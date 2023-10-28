PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – There’s a new playground coming to life at the Campbelltown Community Park in Palmyra, Lebanon County.

Volunteers from South Londonderry Township spent the day building it. The idea came to them a couple of years ago.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They started by building a pavilion and then began fundraising to pay for the park equipment.

Karla Trout, a Campbelltown Community Alliance Board Member said, “We wanted to make this a gathering place where people could bring their children, have their kids have a place to play and learn and grow together, and be a place that’s open and available for everybody.”

Volunteers say the playground is almost complete. They just need to add mulch.