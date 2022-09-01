LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One museum is now open in Lebanon County and it is something you usually do not find in museums.

Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats opened a new outlet store and museum along North Railroad Street in Palmyra on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Seltzer’s is among the biggest names that make the Pennsylvania Dutch classic: Lebanon Bologna. The ribbon cutting ceremony featured grilled Lebanon Bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and brand-new jerky samples.

The Museum spans the company’s 120-year history and features old photos, uniforms, and a replica smokehouse.