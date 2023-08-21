WEST CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The construction of a new Wawa in Lebanon County has recently been proposed.

According to West Cornwall Township, Wawa wants to construct a new 6,606-square-foot Wawa convenience store on 2500 Quentin Road. The new Wawa would be constructed on a 2.49-acre parcel at the site of the former Quentin Riding Club.

This newly proposed Wawa location would come equipped with a total of 16 fueling stations, 65 parking spaces, two air-filling stations, as well as indoor seating for up to 30 guests. According to the site plans, this new Wawa store would become part of a new, currently unnamed, mixed-use development, which spans over 46 acres.

The unnamed development will feature:

Residential apartments

Commercial spaces

A 15-acre equine-use space

Single-family housing

The property owner of the development, Quentin Associates LLC, is currently seeking a special exemption from the township’s zoning board. According to the township’s website, a zoning hearing is now scheduled for Tuesday, September 12 at the Mount Gretna Fire Company on 41 Boulevard Avenue at 6:30 p.m.

News of this new Lebanon County Wawa comes as the company continues its Central Pennsylvania expansion. abc27 news also reported on newly proposed Wawa’s for Franklin County and York County.

According to Wawa, over the course of the next three to five years, they plan on potentially adding about 40 new Wawa locations throughout Central Pa.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.