LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested one person after shots fired incident occurred in the city during the evening of Saturday, Feb. 11.

According to Lebanon City Police, officers were dispatched at 10 p.m. to the 1300 block of Brandywine Street for a report of gunshots fired. When they arrived on the scene, officers confirmed that gunshots were fired in the direction of a home within that block.

Police also state that after further investigation, it was revealed that the parties involved were known to each other and that this incident was not a random act of gun violence.

Police then say they were able to quickly identify and charge 29-year-old Christopher Fojo-Candelaria of Lebanon city. He was charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. Fojo-Candelaria was arraigned, and bail has been set at $250,000.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is requested to contact the Lebanon City Police Department.