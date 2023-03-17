LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was injured after he was shot in Lebanon during the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 15.

According to the Lebanon City Police, at around 2:46 a.m., officers responded to the area of 10th and Church Street for a well-being check. Once on the scene, they met with the caller who reported that the person they were concerned about left the area in a vehicle before police arrived.

Less than 10 minutes later, at 2:54 a.m., officers were dispatched to a medical facility in Lebanon City. When the police arrived, they spoke to a 29-year-old victim who was suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Police say they determined the two incidents were related, and that the victim was shot in the area of 10th and Church Street and then taken to the hospital by a friend. The shooting is under investigation, but police do not believe this was a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department.