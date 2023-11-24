(WHTM) — One person was injured on Wednesday night in a shooting in Lebanon city.

According to the Lebanon City Police Department, officers were dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. to the 500 block of E. Cumberland St for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, police found one man who had been shot. He was taken to Dauphin County Medical Center to be treated for his injuries and is in stable condition.

Police do not believe that the incident was random. An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Lebanon City Police Department.