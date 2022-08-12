LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop L, which covers Berks, Lebanon, and Schuylkill counties, will be holding Camp Cadet from Sunday, Aug. 14 to Saturday. Aug. 20.

The camp will be held at Camp Manatawny in Douglassville. The camp is a police-oriented summer camp for kids ages 12 to 15 years old. All activities are supervised by a counseling staff of state, and local law enforcement, as well as current and retired military.

Information about the camp can be found here. Cadets will see presentations by law enforcement. Topics include K-9s, bomb squads, aviation, FBI, and computer crimes to name a few.

Cadets also participate in swimming, horseback riding, volleyball, kickball, and marksmanship.