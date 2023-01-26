LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire chiefs from across Pennsylvania were in the Midstate on Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Association of Career Fire Chiefs discussed new legislation and training to keep fire departments updated. They even discussed how to deal with electric car fires, which are hard to reach and need different tools.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lebanon Fire Commissioner Duane Trautman said his department has not fought an EV fire yet. But, it is inevitable.

“Every day within a two (or) three-block area of city hall you find about six electric vehicles sitting somewhere passing teslas bolts volts there here,” Chief Trautman said.

Trautman said there is a lot of emerging technology to help stop electric vehicles. Lebanon has one of the first tools in the state that specifically targets EV fires.