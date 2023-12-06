(WHTM) — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket worth $100,000 and sold in the Midstate is about to expire.

The winning ticket was sold at Zweiers, located at 505 South Lincoln Avenue, in Lebanon on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The ticket number is 00025471.

Pennsylvania Lottery draw game prizes can be claimed on a business day up to one year from the drawing date. To avoid expiration, the prize must be claimed by mail or at a lottery office by Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Pennsylvania Lottery prize winners should sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a timely claim.

By law, after expiration, unclaimed lottery prizes stay in the Lottery Fund and go to programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians.



The Pennsylvania Lottery says players should check every ticket, every time.