LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was recently awarded to an online player from Lebanon County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket was sold for the Wednesday, Nov. 23, drawing matching four of the five white balls: 1-2-31-39-66, and the red Powerball, 25, to win $100,000 less applicable withholding.

The Power Play multiplier drawn was 2.

More than 16,000 other Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets also won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, according to the lottery.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes, and online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481.