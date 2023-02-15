LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident in which a man almost lost $38,000 via a dating app.

According to troopers, on Feb. 3, they responded to a theft by deception incident that was reported by a man who resides in Bethel Township, Lebanon County.

During further investigation, troopers found that the man had been communicating with an unknown person on an online dating app. The man reported that the unknown person began to ask him to wire transfer $38,000 so they can return from England back home to the United States.

The man stated that he only spoke to the person by way of dating apps.

The man then stated he is not out of any monetary value and did not provide personal information to the victim to the unknown person. The man was then advised to stop all content with the person.

PSP attempted to contact or identify the unknown person but was not successful, and thus no leads were developed.

Anyone with information in regards to the investigation is asked to contact PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194 and reference incident number PA2023-146904.