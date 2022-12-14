LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are conducting a death investigation in Lebanon County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers from the Jonestown barracks are conducting the investigation in Bethel Township.

First responders have focused their investigation on the 400 block of Freeport Road.

First responders are believed to have been at the scene for several hours on Wednesday morning as part of the investigation.

The nature of the death and identification of the body located have not been released by State Police at this time.

This is a developing story