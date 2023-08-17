Box truck crashes into home in Lebanon County, photos via Bunker Hill Fire Company

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A building was damaged after a truck crashed into it Thursday in Lebanon County.

According to the Bunker Hill Fire Company, they were called for a motor vehicle accident into a structure along State Route 72 in Swatara Township around 11:35 a.m.

Once emergency crews arrived, they saw a box truck had crashed into a home causing lots of damage, the fire company said in a Facebook post.

Box truck crashes into home in Lebanon County, photos via Bunker Hill Fire Company

There were no reported injuries from the crash the fire company said.

There were no details provided about what could have caused the crash, but Pennsylvania State Police along with other crews were called to the scene.