LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The North Londonderry Township Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash, where a 20-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a passing vehicle.

According to police, North Londonderry Township Police were dispatched to the 200 Block of Lewis Road for the hit-and-run on Saturday, Feb. 11 around 5 p.m.

The 20-year-old pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries as a result of the hit-and-run, according to police.

Police say that the striking vehicle was last seen turning west on Syner Road and driving towards Gravel Hill Road. The vehicle was described as a green Ford Super Duty pick-up with a business logo on the side. Bystanders also say that the truck had silver or gray side-style toolboxes and a ladder rack.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to contact the North Londonderry Township Police Department.