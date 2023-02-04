LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — South Lebanon Township Police are investigating an incident of shots fired that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 2.

According to police, officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at 850 East Walnut Street in Lebanon. When police arrived on the scene, they learned two bullet holes were found in the entry doors by employees.

The projectiles were located on the floor of the foyer of bank, police note.

Police have said that the incident occurred in the overnight hours and video footage of the incident is being sought.

No injuries due to the incident have been reported.