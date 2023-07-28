LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The Pennsylvania State Police bomb squad was called in Lebanon County on Thursday after a hand grenade was found at an area park.

Lebanon City Police Department said in a news release that a resident found a training-type hand grenade that was modified into an “improvised explosive device” while they were walking in Coleman Memorial Park on Wednesday.

The grenade was turned over to police the day after, and officers along with the resident went to the park at the location it was found to search for other devices or evidence, but nothing was found, police said. The State Police bomb squad then took possession of the grenade to properly dispose of it after they were called.

It is believed that the grenade was discarded, the release reads, and not placed in a targeted location. Police said that the public is not in danger.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The public is reminded to never touch or disturb suspicious items or devices that they may encounter and to contact police.