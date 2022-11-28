LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the American Red Cross, on the evening of Monday, Nov. 28, the American Red Cross responded to the Chestnut Crossings Apartments, located on the 800 block of Chestnut Street in Lebanon, after receiving reports of a water main break and possible building collapse.

The issue was caused by a fourth-floor tenant who broke two cold and hot water PVC pipes on Monday and could not turn them off, according to the Lebanon fire commissioner. The water gushed from the pipes and damaged four floors of electrical circuits, triggering an evacuation, the fire commissioner said.

According to the Lebanon fire commissioner, the building remained closed and condemned on Tuesday. Tenants occupied 25 rooms and 17 apartments in the building.

The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services requested help from the American Red Cross, according to the Red Cross.

An emergency overnight shelter, which was offering support, information, sleeping accommodations, and meals for those in need, was set up at the Salvation Army on 1031 Guilford Street in Lebanon.

The Lebanon fire commissioner said that many tenants found other accommodations for the night.

The property owner brought in a restoration company, according to the Lebanon fire commissioner, but the company decided the job was too big for it to handle.

It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries, exactly what condition the building is in, how many people were displaced, or how long the clean-up efforts will take.