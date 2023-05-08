CAMPBELLTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned sandwich shop recently announced its grand reopening following an April 5, 2023 burglary that temporarily shut them down.

abc27 news reported back in April that the popular Stuff’D Steaks in Campbelltown had been broken into around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5. It was later discovered that the establishment was broken into and damaged by 21-year-old Collin Potter of Palmyra – Potter has since been arrested and is being held on $100,000 bail, according to South Londonderry Township Police who responded to the scene.

Potter has since been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, and failure to prevent catastrophe.

According to the owner of Stuff’D Steaks Brian Boltz, there was extensive damage done to the family’s 1,600-square-foot establishment. The damage consisted of:

Extensive damage to the flooring

Plumbing damage

Gas line damage

It should also be noted that as a result of the burglary, Boltz and his family were forced to throw out all of their inventory as well.

“It was disbelief – none of us could believe that it happened,” Boltz explained. “I had to Facetime my wife to show her the damage – we just couldn’t believe something like this happened to us in Campbelltown.”

Today, more than a month after the incident, Boltz and his family recently announced that they would finally be reopening their doors on 2824 Horseshoe Pike. According to Boltz, they will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of their reopening on Thursday, May 11 at 10:30 a.m..

According to Boltz, nothing is going to change upon their reopening except their Sunday hours of operation. Stuff’D Steaks’ business hours will be:

Tuesdays – Thursdays // 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays // 11a.m to 3 p.m.

It should be noted that Stuff’D Steaks’ closing hours are subject to change since they are open while supplies last.

“It feels good [to reopen],” Boltz said. “We just want to get back in the game – we miss all of our customers and we miss being involved with the community.”

“It’s all thanks to the great first responders who had such a quick response,” Boltz added. “We also want to thank the members of the community that reached out and offered their support during this time.”

According to Boltz, he and his family hope to open more brick-and-mortar Stuff’D Steaks locations across central Pennsylvania in the next year or two.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.