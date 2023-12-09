LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A book drive in Lebanon County is helping get books into the hands of kids.

The 2nd annual Making a Difference book drive was held on Saturday.

The donated new books will be given to Lebanon County children of all ages through events during the year.

Cornell Wilson, president and founder of Making a Difference said, “We probably got over a thousand books. Aetna Better Health alone donated 16 boxes of new books so I’m sure there’s one or two thousand books here today.”

Books are also donated to toddlers and infants.