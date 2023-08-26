FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) – Singer Bret Michaels was in Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County this morning.

Michaels and other veterans were there to help honor those who lost their lives fighting for our country.

They went around inspecting and hanging up flags in the cemetery.

Michaels said, “This means the world to me to be here, I’m honored because here I am, I got up early to meet these incredible men and women and ask them if I could join to do this – I’m out here to visit my father all the time and it just means the world for the freedoms that these veterans give us to be able to do such incredible things in this country.”

Michaels is also hosting a concert tonight at the Hollywood Casino.