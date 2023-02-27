HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a single vehicle crash that occurred over the weekend in Lebanon involved a horse.

Police say that on Feb. 25 at around 8 p.m., 74-year-old Carolyn Wagner was driving north on North Market Street, State Route 419, north of the intersection of Valley View Road.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Wagner struck a horse that ran across the roadway, police say.

According to police, Wagner’s 2017 Honda CRV sustained disabling damage. Wagner sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Police say that the horse sustained major injuries and was removed from the scene by its owner.