LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A slick roadway caused by a sudden, torrential downpour is responsible for a portion of the 40 vehicle pileup on I-81 in Lebanon County.

Pennsylvania State Police say 14 vehicles were involved in one of many accidents within a short stretch on I-81 around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Several people sustained minor injuries and one person in the 14 vehicle portion of the pileup was hospitalized.

Within the 14 vehicle portion, six tractor-trailers were involved and two drivers were cited for either following too closely or speeding.

The highway was shut down for roughly eight hours with the crashes between mile markers 86.4 and 87.5 near Ft. Indiantown Gap. Several individuals sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.

Officials say a bus carrying 30 people rear-ended an Enterprise truck in one of the other accidents in the pileup. The bus company, which is out of Ephrata, sent a second bus to assist those on the scene. There were four to five tractor-trailers involved, including a FedEx truck.

Viewer video appears to show an Amazon truck also involved, as well as several jackknifed tractor-trailers.

Significant rubbernecking in the northbound lane also caused delays while the scene was being cleared.