HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A soil remediation project that was set for Thursday, Jan. 5 has been rescheduled due to rain in Swatara Township, Lebanon County. The work is along Interstate 81 southbound.

The work, which will include a contractor cleaning up a diesel spill about two miles north of Exit 90, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12.

Weather permitting, this work will begin at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, and is expected to be completed by the end of the day. The left lane will be closed. The right lane will remain open.

Minor delays are expected. Motorists should drive with caution and watch for slow-moving traffic.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.