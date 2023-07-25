LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A “world record” was broken at a Central Pennsylvania fair Tuesday that left attendees full of bologna.

At the Lebanon Area Fair, Visit Lebanon Valley paired with local businesses to put the “world’s largest Lebanon bologna sandwich” together.

Guinness World Records may have not been at the event to verify the sandwich as the biggest in the world, but fairgoers were able to see just how massive it was.

The ingredients of the sandwich came from local businesses. The Lebanon bologna was courtesy of Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats and the bread was from Chef Peffley at the Lebanon County Career and Technology Center.

Before the event, folks were able to sponsor a foot “bite” of the sandwich. For $100, there were 50 free noon meals, while $200 provided a family of four with a supplemental food order, and $500 was able to provide food for a 10 single-person household.