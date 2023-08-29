LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An event for a good cause is being held in Lebanon at the end of September.

Domestic Violence Intervention will be holding its third annual Rubber Duck Derby on Saturday, Sept. 30 at noon.

“The event was such a success last year, we are excited to be doing it again and thank the City of Lebanon for letting us make it an even bigger event this year,” said DVI executive director LeAnne Burchik.

It is being held along Quittie Creek between 7th and 8th Streets in Lebanon. This is next to the Lebanon Library and YMCA.

One thousand ducks will be up for adoption this year, and there are four adoption options, with the top three ‘lucky ducks’ walking away with cash prizes. The proceeds from the event benefit the Domestic Violence Intervention of Lebanon County.

