LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A third suspect has been arrested and is facing the death penalty in connection to the triple homicide investigation in Lebanon after two young children and a 19-year-old were fatally shot on May 30.

According to the Lebanon County District Attorney’s office, Ivan Claudio Rosero has been charged with multiple counts of homicide, conspiracy, and firearm offenses for the North Fifth Street shooting.

The district attorney’s office says they have filed a Notice of Aggravating Circumstances against Rosero to seek the death penalty.

The same notice was filed against Alex Torres-Santos, who was previously arrested and charged with homicide in the case. The district attorney’s office notes that a death penalty case can not be pursued against 16-year-old suspect James Fernandez-Reyes due to his age.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has said he will not sign any death penalty warrants during his administration.

The district attorney’s office says investigators inked a white vehicle spotted in the area of the homicide to the residence of Rosero’s girlfriend, Tiffany Koziara. Following a search warrant executed by the Lebanon SWAT team, the district attorney’s office alleges Koziara lent Rosero the vehicle prior to the homicide and that he fled with the car.

U.S. Marshalls located Rosero in Philadelphia on June 6 and allegedly found him in possession of keys to a white BMW.

The district attorney’s office says Rosero “gave a confession as to his involvement – he

drove himself and the other shooters to and from the murders in the white BMW. Rosero admitted he possessed a gun and fired multiple rounds during the homicide.”

Koziara, 34, also faces charges for Hindering the Apprehension of a Fugitive for allegedly giving investigators false information on Rosero’s whereabouts and had booked a hotel room for the two.

“The tragic killing of two innocent children and a young man occurred just over a week ago

today. Since called to the scene, Lebanon City Detectives, the Lebanon County Detective Bureau, and the DA’s Office has not stopped its quest to locate and arrest all three shooters. When children are killed, when a community is yet again endangered due to senseless gun violence, justice demands every ounce of effort possible. I cannot thank the Lebanon City Police Department and our County Detectives enough for their work in this case. To have three shooters identified and in custody all within a week is a true testament to the caliber of men each of our Detectives is. We are grateful to the State Police and Marshalls for their assistance in locating and arresting Rosero – through their efforts our community is safer. Our work in this case has just begun. We shift from arrest to trial preparation. I promise my Office and the police will do everything in its power to hold the killers accountable,” said DA Pier Hess Graf.

Torres-Santos and Fernandez-Reyes have been charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license. Torres-Santos was also charged with possessing cocaine.

The police department, in conjunction with the Lebanon County Coroner’s Office and District Attorney’s office, identified the victims as 8-year-old Jesus Perez-Salome, 9-year-old Sebastian Perez-Salome, and 19-year-old Joshua Lugo-Perez. Lugo-Perez was not related to the eight and nine-year-old victims but lived in the same home.

A neighbor was also injured after being struck by a stray bullet.

DA Graf says Torres-Santos was on house arrest for several separate firearm and drug charges and was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting, citing GPS records from the device. Police also observed video in the area showing a white vehicle and three people fleeing from it.

The DA’s office also claims that Torres-Santos’ criminal record shows that he is currently out on bail for two separate incidents that both involve “dangerous behavior with firearms” as well as possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver.

The DA’s office says Torres-Santos’ bail for his previous charges was originally set at $100,000 but was later lowered by a judge to $50,000. Court records also allege Torres-Santos was a suspect in a January 17 shooting and a February 7 shooting involving the same victim that also involved a juvenile who allegedly accompanied Torres-Santos.