LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that there will be traffic restrictions on Interstate 78 in Lebanon County on Wednesday, Nov.1, and Thursday, Nov. 2.

The restrictions will be in place so crews can inspect the Route 72 bridge spanning the interstate in Union Township, Lebanon County.

Weather permitting, the inspection will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the bridge, which is located near mile markers 1.2 and 1.3. There will be alternating left and right lane restrictions in the eastbound lanes on Wednesday and left lane restrictions on the westbound lanes on Thursday.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for work crews, obey work zone signs, and use caution when driving through work zones.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.