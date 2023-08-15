LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — TSA is holding a Pre-Check sign-up event in Lebanon County.

AAA is holding this pop-up event from Tuesday, Aug. 29 to Thursday, Aug. 31. It will be held at the Lebanon Branch of AAA, located at 984 Isabel Drive in Lebanon. AAA recommends registering as soon as possible as appointments are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You can schedule an appointment by clicking here.

Here is how to schedule your appointment, as quoted by AAA.

Click “Start Application Now,” then click “New Enrollment”

Fill out Steps and choose “Next” at the bottom of each section

Type your location and search Choose AAA Camp Hill or Lebanon Branch as your desired appointment location

Select your desired appointment time. Please be sure to make note of your appointment time, no reminders will be sent out.

The cost for TSA Precheck is $78 and is valid for five years. Also, you will need to bring proof of US citizenship. More information on Pre Check can be found here.