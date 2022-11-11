(WHTM) — A crash has closed all lanes of Interstate 81 South near the Lebanon County border and another crash has closed one lane of Interstate 81 near the 81/78 split.

According to 511pa.com, the crash was located on Interstate 81 south between Exit 100: PA 443- Pine Grove and Exit 90: PA 72- Lebanon. All lanes are closed.

Further south, there is a crash on Interstate 81 north causing lane restrictions near the Interstate 81/Interstate 78 split in Lebanon County.

Crash between exits 90 and 100 on Interstate 81 South Crash near 81/78 split on Interstate 81 North

No word on injuries or when the road will reopen.