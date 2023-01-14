LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire in an apartment has left two people displaced in Lebanon.

According to the Lebanon City Fire Department, crews were called to an apartment fire in the 500 block of North 8th Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. When crews arrived they saw heavy flames emanating from the structure.

The fire department stated that there were no injuries and that two adults and one dog were displaced.

The building sustained heavy damage and the cost of the damage is in excess of $140,000, according to the fire department.

There is no word on a cause at this time.