LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Union Community Care will be opening a new urgent care center in Lebanon.

The walk-in urgent care center will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“It is important for the community. We are actually one of the urgent cares downtown. In Lebanon, most of the urgent cares are up on the south side. This is good for walking distance for patients [for whom] transportation is a barrier,” said Angelica Rodriguez-Torres, director of medical services at Union Community Care.

Urgent care centers are best for illnesses or injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening. The new center will open to the community on Nov. 1.