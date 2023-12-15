LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are providing a holiday salute in Lebanon County.

The group Wreaths Across America came to Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with seven tractor-trailers and hundreds of volunteers.

They donated 45,000 wreaths for the veterans’ graves and some local students helped unload them.

“We’re honoring the people here, paying respect to them, and teaching the younger people what it’s all about, you know why the people are buried, my parents are buried here, I’m going to be buried here, everyone who is going to listen to this knows someone buried at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery,” Craig Butts with Wreaths Across America said.

The wreaths will be placed Saturday in time for the 26th annual candlelight ceremony