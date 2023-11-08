(WHTM) — Lebanon County residents may see smoke coming from or in the area of the Fort Indiantown Gap, National Guard Training Center.

Officials at the Gap, which is located in Annville, announced that there would be a prescribed burn of about 70 acres Wednesday.

“All burns are coordinated with the appropriate state agencies and conducted as safely as possible with detailed planning and prescriptions on site,” a post on the organization’s Facebook says.

As a result of the burn, local residents may see smoke coming from the area of the burn or in the vicinity while burns are being conducted.