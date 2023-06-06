(WTHM) — Some state lawmakers want to create a program to help struggling working families in Pennsylvania.

The new bill would create a version of the earned income tax credit in Pennsylvania. Supporters say it would put some earnings back in people’s own pockets to help with household costs.

Supporters also believe it could lead to savings on social services.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“The inability to afford basic needs is all too common for many Commonwealth lower-income households. As we approach the expiration of many pandemic supports the struggle will only worsen,” said Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R).

There are currently 33 states that have a similar tax credit program.