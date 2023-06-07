HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — NFL Legend and Harrisburg native LeSean McCoy will be hosting an official groundbreaking ceremony for his new Savoy housing complex, later this week.

According to Vice Capital LLC (which is owned by McCoy), the new Savoy housing complex will be a 48-unit, mixed-use development. The new four-story complex is expected to be approximately 46,000 square feet in size.

Additionally, the new Savoy complex will include 6,500 square feet of commercial space that will be available for lease, and it will feature a rooftop venue. According to Vice Capital LLC, of the 48 units inside Savoy, 10 will be affordable units and four will be handicap accessible.

“After I retired from the NFL I thought, 10 years from now they will only know about me for the NFL football player I was. How can I still impact my community without shoulder pads, helmets or fans screaming my name,” LeSean McCoy said in a release. “I realized it was real estate because I can make a difference in my community that helped raise me”

The new Savoy housing complex is expected to cost about $9.5 million in total. According to Vice Capital LLC, the funding for this project comes from:

Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (committed) – $800,000

Dauphin County (committed) – $325,000

City of Harrisburg (to be requested) – $1.5 million

Debt Financing (approximate) – $7 million

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Savoy apartment complex will take place on Friday, June 9 at 1:00 p.m. The ceremony will be held between Harris and Boyd Streets at 1525 N. 6th Street in Harrisburg.

The general contractor for the Savoy housing complex is Steelworks Construction.

