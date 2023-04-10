GRANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Granville Township Police Department (GTPD), multiple people were stabbed in Mifflin County during the early morning hours of April 10.

With help from the Lewistown Borough Police Department and the Mifflin County Regional Police Department, the GTPD found and arrested the suspect, Bernardo T. Petrillo of Lewistown, after making a traffic stop on a car driving down Route 103 north.

Petrillo was transported to the Mifflin County Correctional Facility and is being charged with multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and criminal mischief.