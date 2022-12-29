FAIRFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — Liberty Mountain Resort in Adams County is now open for the winter season.

Skiers and snowboarders are welcome daily, however, there is limited terrain with early season conditions.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Lift tickets are available for purchase online. If lift tickets are sold out online, there will not be any lift tickets for sale at the ticket window.

“The season is great, we got off to a great start. The snow and the snow-making temperatures have been fantastic the last two weeks. We have been able to build a good base here people are out enjoying the snow in the sun,” said Chris Blackwell, general manager at Liberty Mountain.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

For a full list of Pennsylvania ski resorts and their opening dates/hours of operation, click here.