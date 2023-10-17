CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On Tuesday community members gathered to dedicate a “Liberty Tree” at Chambers Fort Park in Chambersburg.

During the American Revolution, the Sons of Liberty gathered under Liberty Trees.

As part of America250PA, which celebrates Pennsylvania’s role in the founding of the United States, Liberty Trees are being planted across the Commonwealth.

“America sees this truly as an opportunity to learn from our history, really embrace our present and reimagine our future, said Cassandra Coleman, the Executive Director of America250PA. “And we look at these opportunities for planting these trees as ways to recognize the 250 for the next 50 years or 100 years.”

One certified Liberty Tree will be planted in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

The United States will celebrate its 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.