LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Linglestown Square Clock is getting some needed repairs.

The clock was dedicated in 2015 during Linglestown’s 250th Anniversary Celebration. The original installer will replace the clock motors, and circuit boards, and other maintenance.

“The clock provides visibility for Linglestown and the Rotary Club of Colonial Park, a group of local professionals dedicated to service in the community,’’ said Winston Harris, the current Rotary president. “We raise money for scholarships and nonprofits, and this year we are donating $90,000.’’

Master clock installer and repairman Bob Rodgers worked on the clock.

“These clocks don’t require much maintenance,’’ said Rodgers, who has installed and fixed clocks for 40 years and whose business, located in his home, sports a tower clock. “The clock should be good for another seven more years.’’

Officials say one side of the clock recently stopped working and it is the first work done on the clock since it was installed.