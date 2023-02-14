DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Lake Tobias Wildlife Park, Nala, an African lioness, passed away on Feb. 14, 2023.

Nala, who came to Lake Tobias at six months old, suffered from an “aggressive cancer,” that rapidly deteriorated her health.

Nala lived at the Lake Tobias Wildlife Park for 16 years and was a favorite of zookeepers and visitors alike.

Both lions, Leo and Nala, moved into their new facility in December 2022. Lake Tobias is planning on getting companion lions for Leo this summer.

The median life expectancy for a lion in human care is 16.9 years, and less in the wild.