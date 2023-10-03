CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A Central Pennsylvania-based brewery recently announced that it will be closing down all of its brick-and-mortar locations.

Liquid Art Brewing Company, formerly known as Roy-Pitz Brewing Company, recently announced that they would be closing all of their locations after more than 15 years in business.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to their website, the brewery was first founded back in 2008 by Chambersburg natives Ryan Richards and Jesse Rotz.

Since the brewery’s inception, it has grown to have multiple locations across the Keystone State, which included:

Chambersburg (140 North Third Street)

Gettysburg (985 Baltimore Pike)

Philadelphia (990 Spring Garden Street)

According to a September 14, 2023 press release, the company first announced that they would be closing their Philadelphia location and “shifting our focus to our locations in Chambersburg and Gettysburg.”

On October 2, 2023, the Liquid Art Brewing Company announced on Facebook that they would now be closing all of their locations.

“We could not have made the last 15 years happen without each and every employee, partner, friend, family, and customer that walked through our doors and believed in our dream of creating Liquid Art. To say we’re appreciative just isn’t saying enough. This community has supported us endlessly and we won’t ever forget that,” Liquid Art Brewing Company said.

According to Liquid Art Brewing Company, they will be officially closing their locations on Sunday, October 8.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.