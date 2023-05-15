(WHTM) — Pennslyvania State Police Troops across the state hold walk-in days for certified child safety checks.

These checks are free to the public and consist of a technician installing or double-checking that the safety seat has been installed correctly.

According to state police, during the check, a trooper will talk about how to correctly install the seat, correct any errors and provide information on best practices when it comes to the use of the seat.

Below is a list of Midstate locations that perform these checks. The public can call their local state police barracks to make an appointment.

CountyLocationScheduleTelephone
AdamsGettysburg2nd Wednesday of the month717-334-8111
CumberlandCarlisleBy appointment717-249-2121
DauphinHarrisburg2nd Wednesday of the month717-671-7500
DauphinLykens3rd Wednesday of the month717-362-8700
FranklinChambersburg1st Monday of the month717-264-5161
LancasterLancaster1st Tuesday of the month717-290-1996
LebanonJonestownBy appointment 717-865-2194
Juniata and MifflinLewistown2nd Tuesday of the month717-320-1010
PerryNewport2nd Wednesday717-567-3110
YorkYork1st Wednesday717-428-1101