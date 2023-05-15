(WHTM) — Pennslyvania State Police Troops across the state hold walk-in days for certified child safety checks.
These checks are free to the public and consist of a technician installing or double-checking that the safety seat has been installed correctly.
According to state police, during the check, a trooper will talk about how to correctly install the seat, correct any errors and provide information on best practices when it comes to the use of the seat.
Below is a list of Midstate locations that perform these checks. The public can call their local state police barracks to make an appointment.
|County
|Location
|Schedule
|Telephone
|Adams
|Gettysburg
|2nd Wednesday of the month
|717-334-8111
|Cumberland
|Carlisle
|By appointment
|717-249-2121
|Dauphin
|Harrisburg
|2nd Wednesday of the month
|717-671-7500
|Dauphin
|Lykens
|3rd Wednesday of the month
|717-362-8700
|Franklin
|Chambersburg
|1st Monday of the month
|717-264-5161
|Lancaster
|Lancaster
|1st Tuesday of the month
|717-290-1996
|Lebanon
|Jonestown
|By appointment
|717-865-2194
|Juniata and Mifflin
|Lewistown
|2nd Tuesday of the month
|717-320-1010
|Perry
|Newport
|2nd Wednesday
|717-567-3110
|York
|York
|1st Wednesday
|717-428-1101