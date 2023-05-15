Convertible car seats are excellent ways to accommodate your child’s growth without buying a new seat at every new stage of life.

(WHTM) — Pennslyvania State Police Troops across the state hold walk-in days for certified child safety checks.

These checks are free to the public and consist of a technician installing or double-checking that the safety seat has been installed correctly.

According to state police, during the check, a trooper will talk about how to correctly install the seat, correct any errors and provide information on best practices when it comes to the use of the seat.

Below is a list of Midstate locations that perform these checks. The public can call their local state police barracks to make an appointment.