(WHTM) — National Night Out is a national community-building endeavor that promotes police-community partnerships.
There are many of these events around Central Pennsylvania. abc27 has put together a list of National Night Out events that are going on in the community.
All events are on Aug. 1 unless noted in the event listing. If your National Night Out event is not on the list, email jwesser@abc27.com to have it added.
Cumberland County
- Camp Hill Police
- Located at Willow Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lower Allen Township
- Christian Life Assembly Church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dauphin County
- Swatara Township
- Vanatta park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Derry Township
- 1st block of W. Caracas Ave. adjacent to the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lancaster County
- Manheim Borough
- Manheim Hope Fire Company from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Strasburg
- Strasburg Police Department from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- New Holland
- New Holland Community Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Manheim Township
- Manheim Township Community Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Elizabethtown
- Northwest Regional Police Department from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Penn Township/ Warwick Township
- Warwick Township Community Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lebanon County
- Palmyra
- Buck Swank Stadium at the Palmyra Middle School from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
York County
- York City
- Block Parties at different locations. More info here.
- Penn Township
- Emory H. Markle Middle School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dallastown Borough
- Dallastown Community Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Manchester Borough
- Orendorf Elementary School from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.