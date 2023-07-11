(WHTM) — National Night Out is a national community-building endeavor that promotes police-community partnerships.

There are many of these events around Central Pennsylvania. abc27 has put together a list of National Night Out events that are going on in the community.

All events are on Aug. 1 unless noted in the event listing. If your National Night Out event is not on the list, email jwesser@abc27.com to have it added.

Cumberland County

  • Camp Hill Police
    • Located at Willow Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Lower Allen Township
    • Christian Life Assembly Church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dauphin County

  • Swatara Township
    • Vanatta park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Derry Township
    • 1st block of W. Caracas Ave. adjacent to the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lancaster County

  • Manheim Borough
    • Manheim Hope Fire Company from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Strasburg
    • Strasburg Police Department from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • New Holland
    • New Holland Community Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Manheim Township
    • Manheim Township Community Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Elizabethtown
    • Northwest Regional Police Department from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Penn Township/ Warwick Township
    • Warwick Township Community Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lebanon County

  • Palmyra
    • Buck Swank Stadium at the Palmyra Middle School from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

York County

  • York City
    • Block Parties at different locations. More info here.
  • Penn Township
    • Emory H. Markle Middle School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Dallastown Borough
    • Dallastown Community Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Manchester Borough
    • Orendorf Elementary School from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.