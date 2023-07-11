(WHTM) — National Night Out is a national community-building endeavor that promotes police-community partnerships.

There are many of these events around Central Pennsylvania. abc27 has put together a list of National Night Out events that are going on in the community.

All events are on Aug. 1 unless noted in the event listing. If your National Night Out event is not on the list, email jwesser@abc27.com to have it added.

Cumberland County

Camp Hill Police Located at Willow Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Lower Allen Township Christian Life Assembly Church from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Dauphin County

Swatara Township Vanatta park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Derry Township 1st block of W. Caracas Ave. adjacent to the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lancaster County

Manheim Borough Manheim Hope Fire Company from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Strasburg Strasburg Police Department from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.



New Holland New Holland Community Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Manheim Township Manheim Township Community Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Elizabethtown Northwest Regional Police Department from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Penn Township/ Warwick Township Warwick Township Community Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Lebanon County

Palmyra Buck Swank Stadium at the Palmyra Middle School from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.



York County

York City Block Parties at different locations. More info here.



Penn Township Emory H. Markle Middle School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Dallastown Borough Dallastown Community Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

