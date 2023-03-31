(WHTM) — Trout fishing season is just around the corner, and anglers across the Commonwealth will soon be casting their lines looking for a big catch. Check out this list of Pennsylvania’s State-record fish.

Trout

Brook trout:

7 pounds

Caught by Vonada Ranck in Fishing Creek, Clinton Co. in 1996.

Brown trout:

20 pounds, 9 ounces

Caught by Robert J. Ferraro in Lake Erie, Erie Co. in 2020.

Click here for a picture.

Golden rainbow trout:

13 pounds, 8 ounces

Caught by Eli Borger in the Mahoning Creek, Schuylkill Co. in 2008.

Click here for a picture.

Rainbow trout:

15 pounds, 6 ounces

Caught by Dennis L. Clouse in the Jordan Creek, Lehigh Co. in 1986.

Lake trout:

31 pounds, 13 ounces

Caught by Keith Miller in Lake Erie, Erie Co. in 2019.

Click here for a picture.

Steelhead trout:

20 pounds, 3 ounces

Caught by Corey T. Brown in the Walnut Creek, Erie Co. in 2001.

Click here for a picture.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Bass

Largemouth bass:

11 pounds, three ounces

Caught by Donald Shade in Birch Run Reservoir, Adams Co. in 1983.

Rock bass:

3 pounds, 2 ounces

Caught by David L. Weber in Elk Creek, Erie Co. in 1971.

Smallmouth bass:

8 pounds, 8 ounces

Caught by Robert T. Steelman in Scotts Run Lake, Berks Co. in 1997.

Striped bass, inland:

53 pounds, 12 ounces

Caught by Robert Price in Raystown Lake, Huntingdon Co. in 1994.

Striped bass, marine:

53 pounds, 13 ounces

Caught by Donald J. Clark in the Delaware River, Delaware Co. in 1989.

Click here for a picture.

White bass:

4 pounds

Caught by Robert H. Hornstrom in Conneaut Lake, Crawford Co. in 2002.

Click here for a picture.

Salmon

Atlantic salmon:

17 pounds, 2 ounces

Caught by Brian Keller in Raystown Lake, Huntingdon Co. in 2001.

Click here for a picture.

Chinook salmon:

28 pounds, 15 ounces

Caught by Gregory Lasko in Lake Erie, Erie Co. in 1990.

Coho salmon:

15 pounds, 5 ounces

Caught by Jack Scheirer in Lake Erie, Erie Co. in 1985.

Pink salmon:

4 pounds, 8 ounces

Caught by David A. Rabatin in Elk Creek, Erie Co. in 1995.

Click here for a picture.

Catfish

Bullhead catfish:

4 pounds, 10 ounces

Caught by Ian C. Radler in Beltzville Lake, Carbon Co. in 2011.

Click here for a picture.

Channel catfish:

35 pounds, 3 ounces

Caught by Austin E. Roth III in the Lehigh Canal, Northampton Co. in 1991.

Flathead catfish:

56 pounds, 3 ounces

Caught by Jonathan Pierce in the Schuylkill River, East Falls in 2020.

Click here for a picture.

Perch

White perch:

1 pound, 12 ounces

Caught by James Clark in the Delaware River, Delaware Co. in 2008.

Click here for a picture.

Yellow perch:

3 pounds

Caught by Kirk Rudzinski in Lake Erie, Erie Co. in 2021.

Click here for a picture.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

Other species

Bluegill:

2 pounds, 9 ounces

Caught by Tom Twincheck in Keystone Lake, Armstrong Co. in 1983.

Common carp:

52 pounds

Caught by George Brown in the Juniata River, Huntingdon Co. in 1962.

Crappie:

4 pounds, 3 ounces

Caught by Richard A. Pino in Hammond Lake, Tioga Co. in 2000.

Click here for a picture.

Freshwater drum:

19 pounds, 14 ounces

Caught by Tim Rogers in the Monongahela River, Washington Co. in 1994.

Muskellunge:

54 pounds, 3 ounces

Caught by Lewis Walker Jr. in Conneaut Lake, Crawford Co. in 1924.

Click here for a picture.

Chain pickerel:

8 pounds, 15 ounces

Caught by Dave Wilson in Long Pond, Wayne Co. in 2002.

Click here for a picture.

Northern pike:

35 pounds

Caught by Carl Stoltz in the Allegheny Reservoir, McKean Co. in 2003.

Click here for a picture.

Sauger:

4 pounds

Caught by Tim Waltz in the Susquehanna River, Lycoming Co. in 2001.

Click here for a picture.

American shad:

9 pounds, 9 ounces

Caught by Anthony Mecca in the Delaware River, Pike Co. in 1986.

Suckers:

12 pounds, 14 ounces

Caught by Raymond C. Szalewicz in the Allegheny River, Forest Co. in 2003.

Click here for a picture.

Walleye:

18 pounds, 1 ounce

Caught by Richard E. Nicholson in the Youghiogheny River, Fayette Co. in 2021.

Click here for a picture.

State-record fish in Pennsylvania are based on weight only. In order for a fish to count as a new record, it must weigh at least 2 ounces more than the previous record. If you want to submit a fish you caught, you can fill out an application here.

All information for this article was sourced from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

