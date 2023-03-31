(WHTM) — Trout fishing season is just around the corner, and anglers across the Commonwealth will soon be casting their lines looking for a big catch. Check out this list of Pennsylvania’s State-record fish.
Trout
Brook trout:
7 pounds
Caught by Vonada Ranck in Fishing Creek, Clinton Co. in 1996.
Brown trout:
20 pounds, 9 ounces
Caught by Robert J. Ferraro in Lake Erie, Erie Co. in 2020.
Golden rainbow trout:
13 pounds, 8 ounces
Caught by Eli Borger in the Mahoning Creek, Schuylkill Co. in 2008.
Rainbow trout:
15 pounds, 6 ounces
Caught by Dennis L. Clouse in the Jordan Creek, Lehigh Co. in 1986.
Lake trout:
31 pounds, 13 ounces
Caught by Keith Miller in Lake Erie, Erie Co. in 2019.
Steelhead trout:
20 pounds, 3 ounces
Caught by Corey T. Brown in the Walnut Creek, Erie Co. in 2001.
Bass
Largemouth bass:
11 pounds, three ounces
Caught by Donald Shade in Birch Run Reservoir, Adams Co. in 1983.
Rock bass:
3 pounds, 2 ounces
Caught by David L. Weber in Elk Creek, Erie Co. in 1971.
Smallmouth bass:
8 pounds, 8 ounces
Caught by Robert T. Steelman in Scotts Run Lake, Berks Co. in 1997.
Striped bass, inland:
53 pounds, 12 ounces
Caught by Robert Price in Raystown Lake, Huntingdon Co. in 1994.
Striped bass, marine:
53 pounds, 13 ounces
Caught by Donald J. Clark in the Delaware River, Delaware Co. in 1989.
White bass:
4 pounds
Caught by Robert H. Hornstrom in Conneaut Lake, Crawford Co. in 2002.
Salmon
Atlantic salmon:
17 pounds, 2 ounces
Caught by Brian Keller in Raystown Lake, Huntingdon Co. in 2001.
Chinook salmon:
28 pounds, 15 ounces
Caught by Gregory Lasko in Lake Erie, Erie Co. in 1990.
Coho salmon:
15 pounds, 5 ounces
Caught by Jack Scheirer in Lake Erie, Erie Co. in 1985.
Pink salmon:
4 pounds, 8 ounces
Caught by David A. Rabatin in Elk Creek, Erie Co. in 1995.
Catfish
Bullhead catfish:
4 pounds, 10 ounces
Caught by Ian C. Radler in Beltzville Lake, Carbon Co. in 2011.
Channel catfish:
35 pounds, 3 ounces
Caught by Austin E. Roth III in the Lehigh Canal, Northampton Co. in 1991.
Flathead catfish:
56 pounds, 3 ounces
Caught by Jonathan Pierce in the Schuylkill River, East Falls in 2020.
Perch
White perch:
1 pound, 12 ounces
Caught by James Clark in the Delaware River, Delaware Co. in 2008.
Yellow perch:
3 pounds
Caught by Kirk Rudzinski in Lake Erie, Erie Co. in 2021.
Other species
Bluegill:
2 pounds, 9 ounces
Caught by Tom Twincheck in Keystone Lake, Armstrong Co. in 1983.
Common carp:
52 pounds
Caught by George Brown in the Juniata River, Huntingdon Co. in 1962.
Crappie:
4 pounds, 3 ounces
Caught by Richard A. Pino in Hammond Lake, Tioga Co. in 2000.
Freshwater drum:
19 pounds, 14 ounces
Caught by Tim Rogers in the Monongahela River, Washington Co. in 1994.
Muskellunge:
54 pounds, 3 ounces
Caught by Lewis Walker Jr. in Conneaut Lake, Crawford Co. in 1924.
Chain pickerel:
8 pounds, 15 ounces
Caught by Dave Wilson in Long Pond, Wayne Co. in 2002.
Northern pike:
35 pounds
Caught by Carl Stoltz in the Allegheny Reservoir, McKean Co. in 2003.
Sauger:
4 pounds
Caught by Tim Waltz in the Susquehanna River, Lycoming Co. in 2001.
American shad:
9 pounds, 9 ounces
Caught by Anthony Mecca in the Delaware River, Pike Co. in 1986.
Suckers:
12 pounds, 14 ounces
Caught by Raymond C. Szalewicz in the Allegheny River, Forest Co. in 2003.
Walleye:
18 pounds, 1 ounce
Caught by Richard E. Nicholson in the Youghiogheny River, Fayette Co. in 2021.
State-record fish in Pennsylvania are based on weight only. In order for a fish to count as a new record, it must weigh at least 2 ounces more than the previous record. If you want to submit a fish you caught, you can fill out an application here.
All information for this article was sourced from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.