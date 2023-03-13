(WHTM) — For many, it is a tradition to eat corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day. This meal is eaten to provide good luck and honor the Irish culture.

Some people find themselves eating the traditional corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day, while other people just want to enjoy corned beef in any form.

abc27 has compiled a list of where to get corned beef in the Midstate.

Adams County

The Pub & Restaurant: Located at 21 Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, The Pub & Restaurant serves a corned beef Reuben.

O’Rorke’s Eatery & Spirits: Located at 44 Steinwehr Avenue in Gettysburg, O’Rorke’s Eatery & Spirit serves Reuben sandwiches.

Cumberland County

1794 The Whiskey Rebellion: Located at 10 South Hanover Street in Carlisle, 1974 The Whiskey Rebellion serves a Rebellion’s Reuben with candied corned beef.

Brewhouse Grille: Located at 2050 State Street in Camp Hill, the Brewhouse Grille sells Grilled Reubens. If you’re not a Reuben fan, don’t fret. They also offer a Grilled Rachel, which contains turkey instead.

Market Cross Pub & Brewery: Located at 113 North Hanover Street in Carlisle, Market Cross Pub & Brewery serves a Royal Reuben with sliced corned beef.

Ressler’s Bagel & Deli: Located at 5252 Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg, Ressler’s Bagel & Deli serves corned beef sandwiches, Reubens, and Rachels.

Silver Spring Diner: Located at 6250 Carlisle Pike Suite 260 in Mechanicsburg, the Silver Spring Diner sells classic Reuben sandwiches, a Reuben panini, and a cold corned beef sandwich.

Yankee Doodle Family Restaurant: Located at 860 North Front Street in Wormleysburg, Yankee Doodle Family Restaurant serves an Irish Omelet that is filled with corned beef, fried onions, and Swiss cheese. According to a review the restaurant did serve a corned beef and cabbage meal on previous St. Patrick’s Days.

Dauphin County

O’Reilly’s Tap Room & Kitchen: Located at 800 East Park Drive in Harrisburg, O’Reilly’s Tap Room & Kitchen will be serving a St. Patrick’s Day special this year in addition to their full menu. They will be serving a St. Patty Hash with corned beef hash on top of fries, as well as a Corned Beef and Cabbage meal. There will also be an Irish Breakfast Buffet on Friday, March 17 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lancaster Brewing Co.: Located at 469 Eisenhower Blvd. in Harrisburg, Lancaster Brewing Co. has a unique menu item, Reuben Eggrolls. These eggrolls are filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, gruyere cheese, and thousand island sauce. The brewery also sells original Reuben sandwiches.

McGrath’s Pub: Located at 202 Locust Street in Harrisburg, McGrath’s Pub serves a Reuben and Irish Hush Puppies.

Mr. Deli and Mrs. Too: Located at 2023 Linglestown Road in Harrisburg, Mr. Deli and Mrs. Too has a plethora of sandwiches containing corned beef. You can get the traditional Reuben or venture out and try their Erin’s Delight, Bronx Bomber, Deli Omelet, or Love At First Bite.

Sandwich Man: Located at 5640 Allentown Road in Harrisburg, Sandwich Man serves corned beef and offers it with coleslaw or on a Reuben.

Franklin County

The Garryowen Irish Pub: Located at 126 Chambersburg Street in Gettysburg, The Garryowen Irish Pub serves a Reuben sandwich.

The Orchards Restaurant: Located at 1580 Orchard Drive in Chambersburg, The Orchards Restaurant served a Reuben.

Lancaster County

Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House: Located at 28-30 East King Street in Lancaster, Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House serves a hot corned beef and Swiss sandwich. The pub also has a special St. Patrick’s Day menu that can be viewed here.

McCleary’s Public House: Located at 130 W Front Street in Marietta, McCleary’s Public House serves a Reuben on their lunch and dinner menus.

O’Halloran’s Irish Pub & Eatery: Located at 764 High Street in Lancaster, O’Halloran’s Irish Pub & Eatery serves a grilled corned beef and Swiss on rye sandwich. They also served an Irish Breakfast Omelet with corned beef hash inside.

Quips Pub: Located at 457 New Holland Avenue in Lancaster, Quips Pub serves a traditional corned beef and cabbage meal, as well as a Reuben sandwich.

Lebanon County

Quentin Tavern: Located at 81 West Main Street in Lebanon, Quentin Tavern serves a Reuben sandwich.

Rotunda Restaurant & Brewery: Located at 245 West Main Street in Annville, Rotunda Restaurant & Brewery serves a Reuben with provolone cheese on top.

York County

Lyndon Diner: Located at 1353 Kenneth Road in York, the Lyndon Diner serves a Reuben Deluxe, Lyndon Irish Breakfast, and corned beef hash.

Market Street Deli: Located at 3755 East Market Street in York, the Market Street Deli serves a variety of sandwiches with corned beef including the Papa Joe and Reuben.

My Favorite Deli: Located at 3397 North George Street in York, My Favorite Deli serves a Corned Beef Special Sandwich, as well as a Reuben.