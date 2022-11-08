(WHTM) — People love Thanksgiving dinner. But you know what most people don’t love? The cooking, the cleaning, and the last-minute trip to the grocery store for the forgotten ingredients. Sometimes it’s nice to sit back, relax, and have a meal already prepared for you.

If you’re not looking to cook this year, here are some places in the Midstate where you can order a delicious Thanksgiving meal.

Most restaurants only accept orders up to a certain date before Thanksgiving, more information about ordering and pricing can be found on the restaurant’s website.

These restaurants are organized in alphabetical order, and all have locations in the Midstate.

Bob Evans – With multiple locations across the Midstate, including locations in Hummelstown, York, and Lancaster, Bob Evans is offering Thanksgiving dinners to go. You can visit its website to view more information on how to place your order.

Cafe Fresco – Center City – Located in Harrisburg at 215 N. Second St., this restaurant is selling a prepared Thanksgiving dinner that serves four to six people. The meal costs $240 and consists of turkey, gravy, stuffing, whipped sweet potatoes, whipped Yukon potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, oven-roasted sweet corn, cranberry relish, and dinner rolls. You can view more information on how to order on this website.

Costco – With multiple locations across the Midstate, Costco is selling a meal delivery kit that consists of a Turkey and sides. The meal feeds eight to 10 people and can be ordered online here.

Cracker Barrel – With multiple locations across the Midstate, including locations in Harrisburg, Mechanicsburg, Carlisle, Lancaster, and York, you can pick up a “Heat n’ Service Holiday Family Meal,” this Thanksgiving. These meals will serve 10 and are ready in two hours or less. More information can be found on its website.

Denny’s – With multiple locations across the Midstate, including locations in Mechanicsburg and York, Denny’s will be selling an annual Turkey & Dressing Dinner, which features carved turkey breast, stuffing, turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce. You can pick two sides and dinner bread, as well as pumpkin or pecan pie for dessert. Denny’s will be open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day.

Forrest’s Feed Co. – Located at 283 E. Main St. in Hummelstown, this barbecue restaurant is selling Thanksgiving foods to go, along with sides. You can pick from smoked turkey and bacon-wrapped pork loin for your meat. Sides include mashed potatoes, gravy, baked sweet potatoes, stuffing, roasted root vegetables, and more. You can order items individually or you can order for a family of eight to 10 people. Meats are sold by the pound. Pricing and order information can be found here.

Funck’s Restaurant – Located at 664 W. Main St. in Palmyra, this restaurant is selling family-sized to-go meals that can be easily heated. The meal comes with turkey, gravy, and sides that include mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, stuffing, and green bean casserole. You can also add slices of pie or cake. You can view pricing here and you can order by calling 717-838-1611.

The Hershey Pantry – Located at 801 E. Chocolate Ave. in Hershey, this restaurant is accepting Thanksgiving orders for turkey, gravy, stuffing, cranberry relish, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, green beans and carrots, sweet potato casserole, rolls, and pumpkin pie. Pricing and order information can be found here or by calling 717-533-7505 ext. 109.

The Honey Baked Ham Co. – With locations in Mechanicsburg and State College, this restaurant will be serving hams as well as full Thanksgiving meals that include turkey, two sides, and rolls. You can place your order here.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant – With multiple locations throughout Pennsylvania, this restaurant offers Thanksgiving meals to go. You can pick from turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and green beans, and you also can add a pie to your meal. More pricing information, as well as ordering information, can be found here.

Karns Quality Foods – Karns will be selling oven-ready meals to go that feed a variety of family sizes. You can purchase the entire meal, with a choice of ham or turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, baked corn, stuffing, and rolls. This full meal will cost $69.99 and feeds around four to six people. There is also a smaller option for families of two, as well as the opportunity to buy sides by themselves. You can order on their website or in-store.

Market – Cafe – Located at 3700 Market St. in Camp Hill, this restaurant has a variety of sides and desserts. If you want to cook your own turkey but don’t want to worry about the sides, there are plenty of options available including glazed carrots, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and Brussels sprouts. You can also pick up a pie, cake, or cheesecake. If you are interested in ordering, you can call 717-975-3800.

Metro Diner – Located in Mechanicsburg at 5600 Carlisle Pike, Metro Diner will be offering a heat-and-serve Thanksgiving meal that serves one, four, or eight people. You can click here for prices and to order online.

Momo BBQ Co. – Located at 4916 Louise Drive in Lower Allen Township, this barbecue restaurant is selling smoked turkeys, as well as whole dinners. A whole dinner includes turkey as well as mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing, gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, sweet creamed corn, green bean casserole, and a choice of apple or pumpkin pie. You can call 717-550-7995.

Popeye’s – You might know Popeye’s for its chicken; however, Popeye’s will be selling a Cajun-style turkey. You can order your turkey online or purchase it at participating stores.

Simply Turkey & More – Located at 4455 N. Front St. in Harrisburg and 30 Erford Road in Camp Hill, Simply Turkey & More offers Thanksgiving dinners for pickup. You can visit this website for more information on how to place your order. Orders can be picked up Nov. 23 or Nov. 24 between select times.

TJ Rockwell’s – With two locations, one in Elizabethtown and one in Mechanicsburg, this restaurant is selling Thanksgiving dinners to go. There will be turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, and green bean casserole. There are meals for four to five people, as well as eight to ten people. You can also add pumpkin roll, apple crisp, or chocolate cake slices to your order. More information can be found on its website.

What If… of Hershey – Located at 845 E. Chocolate Ave. in Hershey, this restaurant will be offering Thanksgiving meals for pickup and delivery. You can choose from turkey or ham for your meat. There are also many sides including mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry orange chutney, salads, roasted butternut squash and Brussels sprouts, corn pudding, and desserts. There are options for families of four to six, and pricing can be viewed on its website.

Whole Foods Market– Located in Lancaster County, as well as in the Philadelphia area, Whole Foods is selling turkeys and sides for pre-order that can be picked up. You can place your order and view all of the sides on the Whole Foods website.