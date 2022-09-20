LITITZ BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Lititz Craft Beer Fest is returning for its 8th year on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25 at TAIT, 401 West Lincoln Ave in Lititz Borough, Pennsylvania.

The event will run from 3 p.m. through 6 p.m. on both days. Live music, over 150 food options, and more than 70 craft breweries will all be in attendance. Last year’s event had over 6,000 come.

2022 Lititz Craft Beer Fest Saturday Map

2022 Lititz Craft Beer Fest Sunday Map

The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) will have increased patrol units in the area and wants to remind everyone to drive sober or have a designated driver situated in advance.

Parking will be available on the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue and at Grace Church (501 West Lincoln Avenue). No overnight parking is allowed. Handicap accessible parking is located near TAIT’s main entrance.

A curbside drop-off and pick-up area will also be set up near TAIT’s entrance.

For more information about the event, visit their website here.