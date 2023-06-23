LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The longest-running antique show of its kind is back in Lancaster County!

The 60th Lititz Antique Show began today at Warwick Middle School and nearly fifty dealers are there. You can find art, furniture, and textiles to name a few.

“I think it’s well attended, a good crowd and great merchandise here to be bought. Like I say, quality all the way. It’s a great show here and always enjoy coming,” said Carl Marx Jr.

The antique show will continue tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. admission is $10 and proceeds benefit the Lititz Historical Foundation.