LITITZ BOROUGH – Lititz Borough has announced that curbside leaf collection is scheduled to being on Monday, October 10, 2022.
Collection of leaves on all Borough streets, weather permitting, will be accomplished utilizing the schedules below:
Resultantly, parking restrictions will apply on some Borough streets. Those parking restrictions are detailed here
Here are a few important reminders for residents:
- Due to stormwater regulations, place leaves curbside no earlier than the day before your scheduled pick up.
- Please have cars parked off the street on your scheduled day. Leaf collection cannot occur if cars are parked on the street.
- Please rake leaves into rows and keep leaves about 6″ away from the curb.
- Please do not place branches, sticks, twigs, yard clippings, grass or any kind of mulch in the leave piles.
- Please make sure there are no cement blocks, stone, wood or any other foreign items inside the leaf piles.
- Please do not use law mowers or mechanical equipment such as vacuums, billy goats, etc. to pick up leaves and grass. If these mechanical machines are used to pick up leaves, the leaves must be put into bags and placed curbside for trash pick up. The Borough equipment is designed to suck leaves into a hose similar to a large vacuum cleaner, and branches, grass and mulch tend to clog the machine.