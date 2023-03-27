LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — According to abc27’s media partner, LNP Lancaster Online, crews are battling a fire at the Wilbur hotel in Lititz on Monday night.

LNP stated that approximately nine emergency units are on-scene, and as of 8:30 p.m., the fire has not been contained.

First responders were sent to the hotel at around 7 p.m. Monday after reports of a fire at the Blackworth Live Fire Grill inside the Wilbur Hotel, LNP says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.